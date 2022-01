FEMA opens COVID-19 testing site in Cameron County

FEMA's second COVID testing site opened Wednesday at the Brownsville Sports Complex.

The site took up to 500 people during its soft opening. The plan is to continue operating the site for close to three weeks.

The tests are by appointment only, and those wanting to get tested must register online to receive an appointment.

