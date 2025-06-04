FEMA warning Valley residents of aid-related scams

Representatives from FEMA are still helping people throughout the Rio Grande Valley apply for federal funding following the March 2025 flooding event.

FEMA has already approved $23 million in funding. As of Wednesday, 5,000 people across the Valley have applied for aid.

A FEMA representative said people need to be aware of scams surrounding this type of aid.

The aid approval process starts with a visit from a FEMA inspector who will call to set a time and date for a visit.

The inspector will never ask for money, FEMA spokesperson Carmen Rodriguez said.

“If somebody visits in your home and says, ‘I'm a FEMA inspector’ and you didn't do any appointment, red flag,” Rodriguez said. “If they ask you for money for that inspection, that's not a FEMA inspector because the inspections are free."

Inspectors will also not ask for any personal information.

After the damages are inspected, the homeowners will receive a letter in the mail.

“The letter is gonna tell you were approved for this amount money,” Rodriguez said,

From there, Rodriguez said, applicants will either get the money deposited into an account, or they can chose to get a check.

Rodriguez said it's important to check the mail for that letter and the check.

There are currently seven FEMA disaster recovery centers open across the Valley.

All seven centers are listed below:

Cameron County

- San Benito Parks and Recreation Building 705 N Bowie St.

- Harlingen Convention Center 701 Harlingen Heights

Hidalgo County

- Las Palmas Community Center 1921 N. 25th St.

- Pharr Development & Research Center 850 W. Dicker Rd

- Weslaco EDC 275 S. Kansas Ave.

Starr County

Starr County Courthouse Annex 100 N FM 3167

Willacy County

Sebastian Community Center 434 West 8th St.

You can either apply for aid in person at any of the locations, or online in this link.

