Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen

Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene.

Emily Estrada, 18, and Dinorah Ibarra, 17, were arrested Friday in connection with the investigation, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

Estrada and Ibarra were both charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and injury to an elderly.

Both women were booked and transported into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center, the news release added.