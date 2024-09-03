x

Feria de recursos de salud en McAllen

7 hours 47 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, September 03 2024 Sep 3, 2024 September 03, 2024 2:46 PM September 03, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Cynthia Flores, representante de 'Nextep Insurance Services', y Johanna Knight, representante de 'White Knight Insurance Advisors', visitan Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a una feria de salud publica este viernes 6 de septiembre en Mission.

Lugar de la feria: 1201 E U.S. Business 83, McAllen TX 78501 

Horario: 10 a. m. a 12 p. m. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

