Feria de recursos de salud en McAllen
Cynthia Flores, representante de 'Nextep Insurance Services', y Johanna Knight, representante de 'White Knight Insurance Advisors', visitan Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a una feria de salud publica este viernes 6 de septiembre en Mission.
Lugar de la feria: 1201 E U.S. Business 83, McAllen TX 78501
Horario: 10 a. m. a 12 p. m.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
