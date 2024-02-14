Festival de baile folklórico 'Tradiciones 2024'
La Entrevista: Ballet Folklórico South Texas College
Alan Martínez, departe de South Texas College, nos comparte los detalles sobre su programa y presentación, 'Tradiciones 2024'.
El evento se llevará a cabo el día viernes en el McAllen Performing Arts Center este 1.º de marzo a las 7:30pm.
Vea el video para el informe completo
