Festival de baile folklórico 'Tradiciones 2024'

5 hours 54 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, February 14 2024 Feb 14, 2024 February 14, 2024 1:52 PM February 14, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Barragan

La Entrevista: Ballet Folklórico South Texas College 

Alan Martínez, departe de South Texas College, nos comparte los detalles sobre su programa y presentación, 'Tradiciones 2024'. 

El evento se llevará a cabo el día viernes en el McAllen Performing Arts Center este 1.º de marzo a las 7:30pm.

Vea el video para el informe completo

