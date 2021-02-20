Fiery shopping cart prompts evacuation at Palmhurst Walmart

Photo Credit: MGN Online/Walmart

An exploding butane tank prompted an evacuation at the Palmhurst Walmart Friday evening.

According to Palmhurst police Chief Michael Vela, law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a fire at around 8 p.m. Friday at the Walmart in Palmhurst located at 215 E. Mile 3 Rd.

In the store, police and firefighters with the Mission Fire Department found a shopping cart on fire near the store’s auto section.

“An employee with the returns department had put a 16 oz. butane tank on top of a car battery and left the shopping cart with the items there and the tank exploded and caught fire on its own moments later,” Vela said. “It was more of an accident than anything else, nothing intentional.”

Shoppers and store employees were evacuated and allowed back in the store a little after 9 p.m. Besides the items in the fiery shopping cart, no damage was reported, according to Vela.