Fiesta Edinburg gets ready to kick off at the Bert Ogden Arena

A big weekend for festivals around the Rio Grande Valley, including Fiesta Edinburg kicking off on Thursday.

Edinburg Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing and Tourism Nayeli Zenteno speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect and the musical guests they have lined up.

Fiesta Edinburg beings Thursday at the Bert Ogden Arena. For more information, click here.