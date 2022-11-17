Financial expert offer tips to high school students applying to college

Advisors are telling high school students that they sooner they apply to college, the better the chance of receiving financial assistance.

Donna High School senior Aileen Campos is currently applying to college, but says she’s worried the cost of higher education might burden her family.

She filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the University of Texas San Antonio, but isn’t expecting much to come out of it.

"My parents do have jobs and they are educated, so I still don't get as much money as people think I should be getting,” Campos said.

Juan Miguel Galvan, south Texas College’s financial aid director, said there are many options for students like Campos.

“Take advantage of the dual enrollment programs in the high schools where they can get a lot of credit earned in the high school,” Galvan said.

If your college of choice is not offering enough money, students may have to take out a loan, Galvan said, adding that that option isn’t recommended.

