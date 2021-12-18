Financial help is on the way for McAllen business owners

Last year, the city was able to dedicate $1.5 million through the McAllen Small Business Support Fund to assist struggling businesses as a result of the pandemic. Now, the city is offering $4 million.

It’s the kind of help that businesses say is still much-needed.

What's unique to the support fund this year is that it will allow both home-based businesses and local franchises to apply.

The McAllen Chamber of Commerce added that the money is mostly open-ended and able to be used in ways that include paying for rent, utilities, repairs or help with inventory.

Applications for the funding will begin online next month.

