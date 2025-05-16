Fire at Brownsville apartment complex sparked from maintenance work

The cause of a fire at an apartment complex in Brownsville has been ruled accidental.

Fire officials believe the fire stemmed from a maintenance crew doing work inside an empty apartment unit. The fire occurred on Monday and six families had their belongings destroyed as a result.

Clean up at the Borders Apartments in Brownsville wrapped up for the day on Friday, four days after a fire tore through the complex.

Tenants who were affected by the fire are looking for ways to recover.

"There was nothing to be saved, my clothes [are] all gone. All of this is donated," Brownsville resident Camila Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez lived in one of the units that caught fire. She says she escaped with only her phone and her dog.

"It ended up passing right through us, through all the apartments and going down. My floor actually went down into the neighbor's apartment," Rodriguez said.

She was able to go inside her apartment to see what she could salvage.

"My boyfriend, he ended up getting our important documents, but everything else it was a total loss," Rodriguez said.

Fire investigators have ruled the cause of the fire as accidental. They believe the fire started from plumbing work being done inside a vacant apartment unit.

The work involved using heat and metal to create a seal.

Preliminary investigation shows the fire led to the attic of the building and spread to the rest of the apartment units.

Brownsville fire says the apartment complex is not up to the most recent 2018 fire code. They said part of that code requires sprinkler systems.

"Because of the time that these were initially established and built, the fire codes were up to standard to what was existing at that time," Brownsville Fire Department Public Information Officer Hector Martinez said.

A total of eight apartment units were destroyed in Monday's fire and six families were affected.

Rodriguez said she does not have renters insurance, but is thankful for the people who have donated to help her, her boyfriend and his brother.

She, too, is doing what she can to bounce back.

"Just start saving up money for anything that comes our way as well," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is currently staying with family. A GoFundMe has been set up to help her get back on her feet. To donate, click here.

Borders Apartments say they are also accepting donations for their tenants. To donate, call them at 844-350-0402.