Fire at Don-Wes Flea Market in Donna

3 hours 19 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, July 16 2022 Jul 16, 2022 July 16, 2022 2:30 PM July 16, 2022 in News - Local
By: Christian von Preysing
Photo credit: Mike Garcia Jr.

Multiple agencies are at the Don-Wes Flea Market in Donna battling a blaze.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at the flea market, located near business 83 and N. Victoria Road.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, stay tuned for updates.

