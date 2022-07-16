Fire at Don-Wes Flea Market in Donna
Multiple agencies are at the Don-Wes Flea Market in Donna battling a blaze.
The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at the flea market, located near business 83 and N. Victoria Road.
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, stay tuned for updates.
