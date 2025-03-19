Fire destroys McAllen flower shop

For 10 years, Cynthia Garcia has created several memories in her flower shop.

Garcia is the owner of The Lovely Bouquet, located at 1620 N. 10th St. in McAllen.

“Working with flowers is something really beautiful and gave me a lot of peace,” Garcia said.

On Saturday, a fire tore through the flower shop. The fire left behind charred stuffed animals and empty fridges that used to hold Garcia’s flower arrangements.

“To see my shop burned... yesterday morning when I saw everything in ashes, it was like all of my dreams went down with them,” Garcia said.

Monday was the first time Garcia was able to go inside the store since the fire. She said everything inside is a loss, and it comes just before one of her busiest times of year.

“Mother's Day is very important for me. We’re already a month and a half out and this happened all of a sudden,” Garcia said.

McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria said they're still investigating what caused the fire, but they know it started in a back room at the flower shop.

Garcia said she'll keep filling orders from her house until she can afford to reopen the store.

“It's just the physical things, but my dreams continue. We're going to keep working,” Garcia said.

Watch the video above for the full story.