Fire destroys mobile home near La Joya, family of 6 affected

KRGV photo

A family was affected Monday afternoon after a fire destroyed a mobile home they were living in and damaged a house on the same property.

The fire was reported at around 4 p.m. in the 38000 block of Lilia Street near La Joya.

According to the La Joya Fire Department, the fire started at a mobile home where a family of five lived, and spread to a home on the same property one person was living in.

It took firefighters two hours to put out the blaze.

The mobile home was declared a total loss, while the house suffered major damage, an official with the fire department said.

The La Joya Fire Department reached out to the American Red Cross and La Joya Independent School District to get help for the family