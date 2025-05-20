Fire destroys mobile home near La Joya, family of 6 affected
A family was affected Monday afternoon after a fire destroyed a mobile home they were living in and damaged a house on the same property.
The fire was reported at around 4 p.m. in the 38000 block of Lilia Street near La Joya.
According to the La Joya Fire Department, the fire started at a mobile home where a family of five lived, and spread to a home on the same property one person was living in.
It took firefighters two hours to put out the blaze.
The mobile home was declared a total loss, while the house suffered major damage, an official with the fire department said.
The La Joya Fire Department reached out to the American Red Cross and La Joya Independent School District to get help for the family
More News
News Video
-
Combes residents continue rebuilding months after historic flood event
-
Consumer Reports: Stick vac warning
-
Brownsville Police Department warns of string of Jeep Gladiator thefts
-
Parents express safety concerns following lockdown at Edinburg North High School
-
Body found in Donna hotel, investigation underway
Sports Video
-
Pioneer's David Zuniga signs with UTSA Track & Field
-
Harlingen South's Maya Monreal signs with Texas powerlifting team
-
Danny Green & Keldon Johnson set to host basketball camps in Edinburg
-
RGV tennis stars results from UIL state tournament
-
UTRGV eliminated from Southland Conference Tournament after loss to Houston Christian