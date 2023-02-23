Fire marshals investigating Weslaco lodge fire
The Weslaco Fire Marshal's Office is looking into the cause of a fire at the Llano Grande Masonic Lodge.
The building is located along 4th and Border.
The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.
No word on a cause or damage to the building
