Fire marshals investigating Weslaco lodge fire

2 hours 5 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, February 23 2023 Feb 23, 2023 February 23, 2023 1:58 PM February 23, 2023 in News - Local

The Weslaco Fire Marshal's Office is looking into the cause of a fire at the Llano Grande Masonic Lodge.

The building is located along 4th and Border. 

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

No word on a cause or damage to the building

