Fire near Kingsville 85% contained

A fire that has been burning since Wednesday is now 85% contained.

The Borrega Fire, located north of the Rio Grande Valley near Kingsville, left its mark in three counties across 51,000 acres of land.

Officials have yet to say what caused the fire, and the Falfurrias Fire Department says crews will stay on the fire line through Sunday.

