Fire officials investigating report of firework thrown at McAllen home

A McAllen man wants to know who caused a firework to go off near his home, partly damaging his garage door.

The incident was caught on Rene Garcia’s doorbell camera.

Garcia said he was watching TV in his garage at around 2 a.m. on Friday, July 5, when the incident happened.

“All of a sudden, I heard a big thunderous explosion that literally shook the house,” Garcia said. "I came out here, and I saw a lot of smoke. It was one of those [fireworks] that was supposed to be going up 100 feet, not right in front of your house."

Footage from the doorbell camera shows a car driving by Garcia’s house before a firework is set off near his car.

Sparks from the firework started a small fire at a corner of the frame of Garcia’s garage door.

“My concern is, if I hadn't checked that, if I had just walked back in the house, that thing would have smoldered and who knows what would have happened,” Garcia said. “It's just me and my daughter in there."

Garcia said he believes the firework came from the vehicle seen driving up and down the street, though the footage doesn’t show where the firework came from.

McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria urges everyone to understand how fires can devastate a home.

“It's very important to consider fires can multiply, double, triple in size in a matter of a minute or two. It is very important that we are cautious at home,” Gloria said.

While Garcia is safe at home with his daughter, he said he wants people to think twice of the dangers.

“That was childish… like I said, it could have been worse, “Garcia said.

McAllen arson investigators say they're looking into the incident.

Those with any information are urged to call the McAllen Fire Department at 956-681-2500.