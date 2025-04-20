Fire reported at South Padre Island Coast Guard station

Photo credit: MGN Online

Firefighters are responding to a fire at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in South Padre Island, according to Brownsville Assistant Fire Chief Mario Guerrero.

The Brownsville Fire Department is providing mutual aid to the fire that was reported Sunday at around 11:30 a.m. at 1 Wallace L Reed Rd.

Channel 5 News reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard for more details of the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.