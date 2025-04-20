Fire reported at South Padre Island Coast Guard station
Firefighters are responding to a fire at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in South Padre Island, according to Brownsville Assistant Fire Chief Mario Guerrero.
The Brownsville Fire Department is providing mutual aid to the fire that was reported Sunday at around 11:30 a.m. at 1 Wallace L Reed Rd.
Channel 5 News reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard for more details of the fire.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Tractor-trailer driver arrested following fatal crash in San Benito
-
Hundreds protest Trump's policies in McAllen
-
Alamo home deemed 'unlivable' following storage shed fire
-
Protest held against policies by the Trump Administration in McAllen
-
Brownsville police warn of posting online about stolen property
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football adds Langston to 2025 schedule
-
UTRGV Volleyball Unveils 2025 Conference Schedule
-
UTRGV football draws crowd over 3,500 for spring game in Brownsville
-
UTRGV spring football game highlights & postgame coverage
-
UTRGV associate athletic director of communications discusses Vaqueros' inaugural spring football game