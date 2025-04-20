x

Fire reported at South Padre Island Coast Guard station

Fire reported at South Padre Island Coast Guard station
40 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, April 20 2025 Apr 20, 2025 April 20, 2025 12:45 PM April 20, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

Firefighters are responding to a fire at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in South Padre Island, according to Brownsville Assistant Fire Chief Mario Guerrero.

The Brownsville Fire Department is providing mutual aid to the fire that was reported Sunday at around 11:30 a.m. at 1 Wallace L Reed Rd.

Channel 5 News reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard for more details of the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days