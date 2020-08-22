Firefighters extinguish house fire in McAllen

The McAllen Fire Department extinguished a house fire Saturday afternoon.

At about 4:55 p.m. Saturday, firefighters received a call about a carport on fire near the intersection of Beaumont Avenue and South 27th Street, according to information provided by McAllen fire Capt. David Cruz.

Firefighters arrived at the home about three minutes later. They found one person at the home. He left safely and didn't suffer any injuries.