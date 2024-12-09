x

Firefighters respond to house fire in San Juan neighborhood

1 hour 11 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, December 09 2024 Dec 9, 2024 December 09, 2024 11:12 AM December 09, 2024 in News - Local
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Firefighters are at the scene of a home on fire in a San Juan neighborhood.

The San Juan Fire Department is combating the blaze in a neighborhood near the intersection of Carroll Road and Stella Drive.

According to San Juan Fire Chief Tirso Garza, the blaze started at around 10:30 a.m. Monday, and no one was at home at the time. 

The home was declared a total loss, Garza added.

No injuries were reported. 

