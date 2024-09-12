Fireworks May Trigger Relapse for Veterans Battling PTSD
WESLACO – Fireworks displays on New Year’s could trigger a relapse for some veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
A Rio Grande Valley veteran says at any time a loud noise can become a trigger for this illness.
KRGV’s Trason Bragg spoke with VA telemental health program manager Megan Von Linden to learn more about what veterans can do to combat this.
She says many of her patients with PTSD also suffer on New Year’s Eve.
"Veterans might choose to surround themselves with supportive family and friends, surround themselves with other veterans who are really going to get it, and know what they're going through,” says Von Linden.
