First 3D printed Starbucks opens in Brownsville

The city of Brownsville is now home to the first 3D printed Starbucks.

The coffee shop is located at 2941 Boca Chica Boulevard and is drive-thru only.

Starbucks has more than 17,000 locations in the United States. The company has not said why they chose to open up the 3D store in Brownsville.