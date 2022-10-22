First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 21, 2022

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 21, 2022 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, October 21

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time San Benito 21 Harlingen 37 FINAL La Villa 36 Santa Maria 35 FINAL Mission Veterans 21 Sharyland 47 FINAL PSJA North 48 McAllen Memorial 3 FINAL Donna 28 Brownsville Pace 7 FINAL Hanna 21 Los Fresnos 24 FINAL Zapata 38 La Feria 46 FINAL McAllen 30 Palmview 31 FINAL Bishop 0 Port Isabel 14 FINAL Edinburg Economedes 20 Mission High 40 FINAL Mercedes 12 Gregory Portland 45 FINAL Hidalgo 7 Alice 49 FINAL Hyde Park 21 St. Joseph Academy 42 FINAL Lyford 42 Santa Gertrudis 24 FINAL Monte Alto 20 Santa Rosa 62 FINAL Progreso 0 San Diego 46 FINAL PSJA Memorial 21 Roma 56 FINAL Sharyland Pioneer 42 PSJA SW 21 FINAL Juarez Lincoln 0 Edinburg Vela 69 FINAL Valley View 0 Flour Bluff 51 FINAL Grulla 14 Raymondville 27 FINAL





Correction: La Villa won 36-35 against Santa Maria.