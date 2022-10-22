First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 21, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 21, 2022 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, October 21
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|San Benito
|21
|Harlingen
|37
|FINAL
|La Villa
|36
|
Santa Maria
|35
|FINAL
|Mission Veterans
|21
|Sharyland
|47
|FINAL
|PSJA North
|48
|McAllen Memorial
|3
|FINAL
|Donna
|28
|Brownsville Pace
|7
|FINAL
|Hanna
|21
|Los Fresnos
|24
|FINAL
|Zapata
|38
|La Feria
|46
|FINAL
|McAllen
|30
|Palmview
|31
|FINAL
|Bishop
|0
|Port Isabel
|14
|FINAL
|Edinburg Economedes
|20
|Mission High
|40
|FINAL
|Mercedes
|12
|Gregory Portland
|45
|FINAL
|Hidalgo
|7
|Alice
|49
|FINAL
|Hyde Park
|21
|St. Joseph Academy
|42
|FINAL
|Lyford
|42
|Santa Gertrudis
|24
|FINAL
|Monte Alto
|20
|Santa Rosa
|62
|FINAL
|Progreso
|0
|San Diego
|46
|FINAL
|PSJA Memorial
|21
|
Roma
|56
|FINAL
|Sharyland Pioneer
|42
|
PSJA SW
|21
|FINAL
|Juarez Lincoln
|0
|
Edinburg Vela
|69
|FINAL
|Valley View
|0
|
Flour Bluff
|51
|FINAL
|Grulla
|14
|
Raymondville
|27
|FINAL
Correction: La Villa won 36-35 against Santa Maria.
