First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 21, 2022

55 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, October 21 2022 Oct 21, 2022 October 21, 2022 11:29 PM October 21, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 21, 2022 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, October 21

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
San Benito 21 Harlingen 37 FINAL
La Villa 36

Santa Maria

 35 FINAL
Mission Veterans 21 Sharyland 47 FINAL
PSJA North 48 McAllen Memorial 3 FINAL
Donna 28 Brownsville Pace 7 FINAL
Hanna 21 Los Fresnos 24 FINAL
Zapata 38 La Feria 46 FINAL
McAllen 30 Palmview 31 FINAL
Bishop 0 Port Isabel 14 FINAL
Edinburg Economedes 20 Mission High 40 FINAL
Mercedes 12 Gregory Portland 45 FINAL
Hidalgo  7 Alice 49 FINAL
Hyde Park 21 St. Joseph Academy 42 FINAL
Lyford 42 Santa Gertrudis 24 FINAL
Monte Alto 20 Santa Rosa 62 FINAL
Progreso 0 San Diego 46 FINAL
PSJA Memorial 21

Roma

 56 FINAL
Sharyland Pioneer 42

PSJA SW

 21 FINAL
Juarez Lincoln 0

Edinburg Vela

 69 FINAL
Valley View 0

Flour Bluff

 51 FINAL
Grulla 14

Raymondville 

 27 FINAL

Correction: La Villa won 36-35 against Santa Maria.

