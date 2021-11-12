First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 11, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Nov. 11, 2021 below:
See the final scores below:
Thursday, November 11
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|St. Joseph Academy
|7
|Houston Second Baptist
|48
|Final
|San Benito
|7
|Edinburg Vela
|17
|Final
|Santa Maria
|6
|Refugio
|70
|Final
|Victoria West
|28
|McAllen Memorial
|50
|Final
|Hidalgo
|24
|C.C. Miller
|45
|Final
|Lyford
|7
|Industrial
|34
|Final
|La Feria
|35
|Beeville Jones
|42
|Final
