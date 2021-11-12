x

First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 11, 2021

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Nov. 11, 2021 below:

See the final scores below:

Thursday, November 11

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
St. Joseph Academy 7 Houston Second Baptist 48 Final
San Benito 7 Edinburg Vela 17 Final
Santa Maria 6 Refugio 70 Final
Victoria West 28 McAllen Memorial 50 Final
Hidalgo        24 C.C. Miller 45 Final
Lyford  7 Industrial 34 Final
La Feria 35 Beeville Jones 42 Final
