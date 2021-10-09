x

First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 8, 2021

2 hours 33 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, October 08 2021 Oct 8, 2021 October 08, 2021 10:47 PM October 08, 2021 in Sports - First and Goal
By: Sports - First and Goal

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 1, 2021 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, October 8

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
La Joya High 24 Edinburg North 21 FINAL
Edinburg Vela 51 PSJA 13 FINAL
Mission HS 51 Juarez-Lincoln 0 FINAL
Brownsville Hanna 35 Donna North 15 FINAL
Harlingen South 28 San Benito 21 FINAL
Weslaco 17 Harlingen HS 52 FINAL
McAllen Memorial 34 Brownsville Pace 20 FINAL
Donna HS 17 McAllen Rowe 21 FINAL
Rio Grande City 35 Laredo Cigarroa 10 FINAL
Sharyland 28 Mercedes 21 FINAL
Edcouch-Elsa 42 Sharyland Pioneer 21 FINAL
La Feria 56 Zapata 29 FINAL
Hidalgo 16 Grulla 18 FINAL
Robstown 6 Raymondville 54 FINAL
Rockport-Fulton 63 Rio Hondo 21 FINAL
Port Isabel 6 Sinton 61 FINAL
Santa Gertrudis Academy 22 Lyford 39 FINAL
London 43 Progreso 0 FINAL
Hebbronville 70 Monte Alto 0 FINAL
Santa Maria 0 Ben Bolt 7 FINAL
Premont 14 La Villa 42 FINAL
Geneva 62 St. Joseph 7 FINAL
Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days