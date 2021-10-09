First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 8, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 1, 2021 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, October 8
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|La Joya High
|24
|Edinburg North
|21
|FINAL
|Edinburg Vela
|51
|PSJA
|13
|FINAL
|Mission HS
|51
|Juarez-Lincoln
|0
|FINAL
|Brownsville Hanna
|35
|Donna North
|15
|FINAL
|Harlingen South
|28
|San Benito
|21
|FINAL
|Weslaco
|17
|Harlingen HS
|52
|FINAL
|McAllen Memorial
|34
|Brownsville Pace
|20
|FINAL
|Donna HS
|17
|McAllen Rowe
|21
|FINAL
|Rio Grande City
|35
|Laredo Cigarroa
|10
|FINAL
|Sharyland
|28
|Mercedes
|21
|FINAL
|Edcouch-Elsa
|42
|Sharyland Pioneer
|21
|FINAL
|La Feria
|56
|Zapata
|29
|FINAL
|Hidalgo
|16
|Grulla
|18
|FINAL
|Robstown
|6
|Raymondville
|54
|FINAL
|Rockport-Fulton
|63
|Rio Hondo
|21
|FINAL
|Port Isabel
|6
|Sinton
|61
|FINAL
|Santa Gertrudis Academy
|22
|Lyford
|39
|FINAL
|London
|43
|Progreso
|0
|FINAL
|Hebbronville
|70
|Monte Alto
|0
|FINAL
|Santa Maria
|0
|Ben Bolt
|7
|FINAL
|Premont
|14
|La Villa
|42
|FINAL
|Geneva
|62
|St. Joseph
|7
|FINAL
More News
News Video
-
Multiple agencies respond to trucks on fire in rural San Benito
-
Man wanted in connection with deadly Edinburg shooting arrested 'without incident', officials...
-
Hundreds attend Edinburg job fair
-
Driver arrested after high speed chase ends ends at McAllen hospital
-
Sheriff’s office: Deputies involved in fatal Weslaco shooting put on paid administrative...