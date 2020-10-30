x

First and Goal Thursday - October 29th

Thursday, October 29 2020
By: Alex Del Barrio

FIRST AND GOAL: Thursday, October 29th Scores

District 16-5A Division 1

Brownsville Pace 38, Brownsville Lopez 2

District 31-6A

Mission 30, PSJA High 0

PSJA North 20, Edinburg North 13

Friday October 30th 

Non-District

PSJA Southwest at Port Isabel - 7:30 PM

Edcouch-Elsa at Donna North 7:00 PM

District 31-6A

Edinburg vs  Edinburg Economedes- 7:00 PM

District 32-6A

San Benito at Brownsville Rivera  - PPD

Harlingen at Harlingen South - 7:30 PM

Brownsville Hanna at Los Fresnos – 7:00 PM

District 14-5A Division 1

Legacy at Rio Grande City - 7:30 PM

District 16-5A Division 1

Brownsville Veterans at Brownsville Porter 7:30 PM

McAllen Rowe at Donna - PPD

McAllen High at McAllen Memorial - 7:30 PM

District 16-5A Division II

Mission Veterans at Sharyland – PPD

Sharyland Pioneer at Roma  - 7:30 PM

Mercedes at PSJA Memorial - 7:30 PM

District 16-4A Division 1

La Feria at Hidalgo - 7:30 PM

District 16-3A Division 1

Lyford at CC London

District 16-2A Division 1

Santa Maria at La Villa - Canceled

