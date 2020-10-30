First and Goal Thursday - October 29th
FIRST AND GOAL: Thursday, October 29th Scores
District 16-5A Division 1
Brownsville Pace 38, Brownsville Lopez 2
District 31-6A
Mission 30, PSJA High 0
PSJA North 20, Edinburg North 13
Friday October 30th
Non-District
PSJA Southwest at Port Isabel - 7:30 PM
Edcouch-Elsa at Donna North 7:00 PM
District 31-6A
Edinburg vs Edinburg Economedes- 7:00 PM
District 32-6A
San Benito at Brownsville Rivera - PPD
Harlingen at Harlingen South - 7:30 PM
Brownsville Hanna at Los Fresnos – 7:00 PM
District 14-5A Division 1
Legacy at Rio Grande City - 7:30 PM
District 16-5A Division 1
Brownsville Veterans at Brownsville Porter 7:30 PM
McAllen Rowe at Donna - PPD
McAllen High at McAllen Memorial - 7:30 PM
District 16-5A Division II
Mission Veterans at Sharyland – PPD
Sharyland Pioneer at Roma - 7:30 PM
Mercedes at PSJA Memorial - 7:30 PM
District 16-4A Division 1
La Feria at Hidalgo - 7:30 PM
District 16-3A Division 1
Lyford at CC London
District 16-2A Division 1
Santa Maria at La Villa - Canceled
