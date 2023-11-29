First ever RGV Hockey All Stars Tournament held in McAllen

The best hockey players in the Rio Grande Valley took the rink Tuesday in McAllen for the first-ever RGV Hockey All Stars Tournament

For some in this group of Valley transplants, hockey is a taste of home.

“It's sort of a surprise to learn that so many people were interested in the sport down here,” Michigan native Joe Haske said.

For others, like Border Patrol agent David Schultz, the sport is a reminder of his time growing up in New Jersey while blowing off some steam after patrolling the Rio Grande.

“They have a bunch of good guys down here that all play really good,” Schultz said. “It really pushes you and just feels great."

This group of Valley hockey lovers do what they can so the game can go on. That includes organizing their own rosters, getting their own gear and jerseys, and even repairing the city of McAllen’s equipment to get their sticks on the ice.

Or in this case, the cement.

RGV Hockey co-founder Nate Mata says they'll do it all to pass on the game to the next generation.

“We try to make sure that there's hockey for all ages,” Mata said. “We have a program for kids — we just try to support it no matter what level, what skill level."

Even though they don't have ice ponds at the park like the kids up north grow up on, these Valley kids can handle the puck.