First look inside Hidalgo County Precinct 1's multipurpose sports facility

Channel 5 News received an exclusive look inside Hidalgo County Precinct 1's new multipurpose sports facility.

The facility is not yet completed, but it is a $7 million project that was paid for with federal tax dollars through Covid relief.

The two-story building is located right off Expressway 83 in Weslaco, which makes it easy to find and get to, even for out-of-towners.

"You know, outside the Boys and Girls Clubs, there really isn't a facility between Pharr and Harlingen where there's public access to gymnasiums, to weight rooms, to batting cages, to a golf simulator, that just doesn't exist," Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said.

The new facility is expected to open in May.