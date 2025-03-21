First responders offer safety tips if visiting South Padre Island

Thousands of visitors are filling the beaches as Spring Break wraps up for the year at South Padre Island.

Lifeguards at the island are staying ready, making sure everyone stays safe while having a good time. Cameron County beach patrols want visitors to be safe in the water and to be aware of their surroundings.

They want you to make sure you check what the surf conditions are before you step foot on the beach. They might be extremely choppy or calm, both can make the difference between life and death.

Visitors may have noticed different colored flags marked at the entrance to every beach. They range from red to yellow and green. Red means there are dangerous surf conditions.

This system lets visitors know what the surf conditions are like.

"You definitely want to let people know that you are out in the water, don't go by yourself or if you have kids there, keep an eye on them the entire time. All it takes is someone to look the wrong direction, and they are somewhere you don't know if these currents can move kids out of the water," Cameron County Park Rangers Chief Art Hurtado said.

Cameron County beach patrols will be driving around the different beaches on the island in case anyone needs help. But the department isn't fully staffed because they are in the off-season.

This means some of the lifeguard towers could be empty, but there are steps you can take to keep you and your family safe.

"The number one thing about being on a EWC or a boat like that, is that you want to have a flotation device on you. A Coast Guard approved life vest is perfect in case something happens, you fall overboard or anybody else gets in trouble," Hurtado said.

Officials also want to stress the importance of not getting behind the wheel of a boat, jet ski or any vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Cameron County also works with different agencies like the Coast Guard to monitor beaches in case of an emergency.

Officials stress safety above everything else. As soon as you get to the island, it's important to check the beach flag warning before getting in the water.

Watch the video above for the full story.