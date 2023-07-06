Fisherman drowns at Donna Lakes, sheriff’s office says

A 29-year-old man drowned Wednesday after falling into the Donna Lakes while fishing with friends, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the disappearance of an adult man in the area at around 4:14 p.m. where two individuals said they were fishing with a friend at the canal near the pump house, according to a news release.

“Two of them accidentally fell in the water,” the sheriff’s office stated in the news release. “The employees from the pump house were able to rescue one of the men who fell into the water, unfortunately they lost sight of the victim, after he was fully submerged underwater.”

The Donna and Mercedes fire departments were called in to assist in the search. The unidentified man was found unresponsive later that evening.

An autopsy was ordered, the release added.