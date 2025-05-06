Flood finance bill that benefits Delta area water project passes the House

A flood finance bill for the Delta area passed the Texas House on Monday.

If signed into law by Gob. Greg Abbott, Senate Bill 1967 will allow the Delta Region Water Management Project to qualify for funding under the Flood Infrastructure Fund.

S.B. 1967 amends the state’s water code to expand the criteria for projects that are eligible for FIF funding, which is administered by the Texas Water Development Board, according to a news release.

The Delta Region Water Management Project is a regional water supply and flood mitigation project located in the northernmost areas of Hidalgo County and southern Willacy County. The project will capture and treat water from a major drainage outfall channel in Hidalgo County, alleviating floods while creating a new water source for the region, according to a news release.

Waters captured include stormwater, agricultural runoff, and treated wastewater effluent discharges.

The next step will be for the Senate to concur with any House changes before the bill is sent to Abbott for his signature.

According to the release, the legislation passed with the support of the local delegation, including Senators Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa and Adam Hinojosa, Representatives Armando “Mando” Martinez, Terry Canales, Oscar Longoria, R.D. “Bobby” Guerra and Sergio Muñoz.

“This legislation addresses the flooding issues that we have experienced over the past decades,” Rep. Martinez said in a statement. “While addressing the flooding issues, the legislation will also create a new water source to address the water shortages we are facing now and in the future.”

Once signed, the legislation will become effective on September 1, 2025, allowing the project to qualify during the next FIF funding cycle.