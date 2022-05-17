x

Flood insurance urged for Texas homeowners

By: Crystal Martinez

Local flood insurance agents say now is the time to get flood insurance.

Only 14% of homeowners in Texas have flood insurance. A homeowner’s policy will mainly cover wind damage - but not flooding.

“If you get one inch of water inside your home, that in itself can cause thousands of dollars of damage and your homeowners is not going to cover it," Insurance agent Rose Ovalle said. 

If water does come into your home, the flood insurance will help to cover your stay at a hotel until your home is repaired. They can also cover any damaged furniture.

