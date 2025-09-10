Flood planning group seeking public input on Valley's flooding issues
The Region 15 Flood Planning Group is hoping to find solutions — and funding — to flooding issues in the Rio Grande Valley.
The group was created by the Texas Water Development Board, and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes is part of the group.
Fuentes said the group wants to hear from the public on how flooding impacted them.
“[We want to know] what more we can do to try and make impactful projects to reduce the amount of flooding,” Fuentes said.
The group held a public meeting Wednesday afternoon at Weslaco City Hall.
Feedback will also help Region 15 improve its current flood risk maps.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Student of the Week: Lyford High School's Mario Castillo
-
Donna police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of hitting bicyclist
-
Judge to consider ruling a mistrial in death of Donna High School...
-
Consumer Reports: Going solar? Do it now to save big
-
Flood planning group seeking public input on Valley's flooding issues
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Volleyball gear up to participate in the Geri Polvino Invitational
-
UTRGV men's soccer travel to San Antonio this Friday to face Incarnate...
-
UTRGV women's soccer to face Houston on the road
-
Band of the Week 2025 - Valley View High School
-
UTRGV puts San Benito alum Frank Medina on scholarship