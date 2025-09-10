Flood planning group seeking public input on Valley's flooding issues

The Region 15 Flood Planning Group is hoping to find solutions — and funding — to flooding issues in the Rio Grande Valley.

The group was created by the Texas Water Development Board, and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes is part of the group.

Fuentes said the group wants to hear from the public on how flooding impacted them.

“[We want to know] what more we can do to try and make impactful projects to reduce the amount of flooding,” Fuentes said.

The group held a public meeting Wednesday afternoon at Weslaco City Hall.

Feedback will also help Region 15 improve its current flood risk maps.

Watch the video above for the full story.