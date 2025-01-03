Flu and RSV cases are rising in the Valley

The Cameron County Public Health Authority is speaking out on the rise in flu cases.

"We're not at the peak yet. The peak is probably coming in the next two to four weeks, but it's definitely surging upwards right now," Dr. James Castillo said.

Data from the state on emergency room visits in the region show numbers have jumped over the last several weeks.

In mid-December there were around 900 flu cases for all age groups. The latest recorded data from last week shows nearly 2,000 cases.

The increase was expected, especially after holiday gatherings.

"For flu, it lasts about a week or so. You're contagious until you haven't had a fever for about a day or two. For RSV, you probably don't even know you have it, or you might have a mild cold," Castillo said.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms should stay home and wear a mask when out in public.

Those at high risk, including older adults, pregnant women and those with underlying conditions, like diabetes and heart disease, should consider getting vaccinated.