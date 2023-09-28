Following her suspension, San Benito CISD superintendent announces retirement

San Benito CISD will soon start searching for a new superintendent.

District superintendent Theresa Servellon announced she is retiring as an educator and resigning from her position with the district, according to a Wednesday news release.

“An agreement has been reached which allows Servellon the ability to pursue other interests and permits the board to pursue hiring another superintendent,” the news release stated. “The board and Servellon have entered into the agreement, believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the district.”

PREVIOUS STORY: San Benito CISD superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

The announcement comes after Servellon was placed on paid administrative leave on Sept. 8.

The district did not provide a reason for the suspension.

Servellon served as superintendent for just one year.

Read the full statement from the district below:

"Theresa Servellon has announced her retirement as an educator in the State of Texas and her resignation as Superintendent of Schools for the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District. An agreement has been reached which allows Servellon the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another Superintendent. The board and Servellon have entered into the agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the District.

On behalf of the entire District, the Board of Trustees expresses its sincere appreciation to Servellon for her efforts while serving as Superintendent of this great school district and its wonderful students, parents and administrators, and for the many achievements and accomplishments of the entire District team during Servellon’s tenure as Superintendent.

Servellon thanks the present and past Board of Trustees for providing her with the opportunity to serve in the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District. A school district is measured by the commitment of the Board, staff and community to its children and their achievement. This District is indeed so committed. Servellon would like to express her heartfelt appreciation to the staff and community for their support of the District’s programs and services during her term as Superintendent.

Success requires hard work, dedication, leadership and vision. The Board and Servellon wish to acknowledge and recognize the teachers, principals, administrators, staff, students, parents and patrons who have all contributed to the District’s success.

The Board extends its best wishes to Servellon in her future endeavors. On its part, the Board will soon begin its search for a new Superintendent as not to disrupt the District’s operations."