Following petition from students, Brownsville ISD relocates graduation ceremonies to Sams Stadium

After previously announcing plans to move commencement ceremonies for graduating high school seniors to, Brownsville ISD announced the ceremonies will remain at Sams Stadium.

“I’m really glad that they changed their mind and they saw the value in us, the students who have worked hard for many years to get to where we have,” Lopez Early College High School senior Miliany Arredondo said.

Arredondo is one of two Brownsville ISD seniors who started a petition earlier this month to keep the graduation ceremonies at Sams Stadium.

The district previously announced plans to move the ceremonies to the Brownsville Sports Park, a move that Arredondo and her classmate Christian Martinez said would limit attendance from family members.

According to the city, the Sports Park has a 4,000 seating capacity, meanwhile Sams Stadium has the capacity to seat 10,000 people.

“I feel so relieved,” Martinez said. “So much work that my partner and I put into this petition and this movement, and we were able to get the outcome that we thought we deserved.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Brownsville ISD seniors express concerns over graduation venue change

The seniors gathered nearly 3,000 signatures in support of the venue change. The petition was presented to the Brownsville ISD Board of Trustees.

Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus Chavez said the district was getting ready to make upgrades to Sams Stadium in April. The planned upgrades caused the district to decide to hold the graduation ceremonies elsewhere.

Now, the upgrades are being postponed until after the graduation ceremonies.

Chavez says they're hoping to complete the project in 10 to 12 weeks, right in time for football season.

The upgrades for the stadium would also allow them to host soccer games.

Watch the video above for the full story.