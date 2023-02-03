Food Bank RGV continues seeing empty shelves

Shelves inside the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley continue to sit empty.

When one shipment of new food comes, it immediately goes out to the community.

“It doesn't last long,” Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz said, adding that some relief is expected thanks to a grant from The Texas Department of Agriculture.

A portion of the grant will go toward repairing the building, and around $300,000 from the grant will go toward restocking the food bank's shelves.

“Sounds like a lot — we were able to get nine loads of product into the food bank for that,” Saenz said.

Those truckloads are expected to arrive in the next couple of weeks, but Saenz says a shipment that size will last them about a week.

“We normally give out about close to 2 million pounds of food a week, so each truck load is only 30,000 pounds,” Saenz said. “So you can do the math, it doesn't go very far."

On average, the Food Bank RGV feeds 86,000 people per week.

The food bank is asking the community to chip in where they can for now. They’re asking for canned goods and monetary that can be made online.

Those wanting to help can also call the food bank at 956-682-8101 for more information.