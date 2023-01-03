Food Bank RGV in need of donations following supply chain issues

Shelves at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley are nearly empty following months of low stock and the impact from recent Arctic blasts.

"One of the biggest things we have right now is lack of food,” Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz said. “A lot of the government loads that we normally receive through the USDA have been canceled, and this is going on throughout the country."

The food bank currently only has enough food in stock to last a little over a week.

Shelves at the food bank first started emptying out in late September, Saenz said, adding that the food industry is still seeing impacts from the pandemic. The recent bad weather also affected the struggling supply chain.

Despite the issues, no one in need was turned away during the holidays, as the food bank helped 95,000 families in December.

Saenz said any donation will help.

“Food donations — dried goods, we prefer. Rice, beans, cereal — we are out of cereal and I can't seem to find cereal right now,” Saenz said. “Canned food and canned vegetables are the big staples that we do not have."

The Food Bank RGV also accept monetary donations. More information on donating can be found online or by calling the food bank at 956-682-8101.