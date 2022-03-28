Food Bank RGV offering free food to senior citizens through program

More senior residents can now sign up to get free food through the Food Bank Rio Grande Valley’s senior program.

The food bank currently has over 9,300 individuals already enrolled in the program, and plan to take on another 170 clients.

In the program, seniors ages 60 and up, who live under an income of $17,600, are eligible to receive cheese, milk, cereal and other food items on a monthly basis— as long as they live in Cameron, Willacy or Hidalgo County.

Food Bank RGV’s CEO, Libby Saenz, says that the availability is an effort to meet higher demand.

"The state of Texas received a bigger caseload and some of our sister food banks are not able to take on that extra caseload," Saenz said. "So, the state came back and asked us if it's something we want to take on and we said, 'Absolutely yes, I know we have more seniors here that need the service.'"

As of right now, admission is temporary through the end of June, but Saenz says in her 20 years at the food bank, she has never seen people get dropped from the program.

If you're interested in applying, call the Food Bank RGV at (956) 682-8101 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

There is no deadline to apply, but admission will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saenz says that even if you don't meet the requirements for the senior box program, she recommends you still give them a call, as there are plenty of other programs available for people who need it.