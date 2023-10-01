Food Bank RGV says they're prepared for spike in demand in case of government shutdown

While a government shutdown was avoided after lawmakers passed a temporary spending bill that keeps the government open through mid-November, food banks are still preparing for a shutdown.

Lawmakers must pass another spending bill to fully avoid a shutdown next month that would disrupt federal nutrition assistance programs like SNAP and WIC.

If that happens, a spike in demand is expected, Food Bank RGV Director of Grants and Government Relations Omar Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said a spike happened in 2018 when the government shut down for over a month.

“It is concerning for us because when the government shuts down, the only other avenue for people to get food assistance are food banks,” Rodriguez said. “So after October, if we do have a shutdown, we may see some shortages of USDA foods and some other aspects of the government, so we'll have to wait and see on that."

Rodriguez says the food bank should have enough resources to last a little over a month should a shutdown happen.

Those hoping to volunteer for or to donate to the RGV Food Bank can call 956-682-8101 for more information.