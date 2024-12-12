Food Bank RGV to distribute over 1,000 hot meals in Pharr
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is prepping for their annual Christmas Distribution event.
They plan to give out food to 1,000 families. Over 200 volunteers are helping pack boxes of food and load them up into people's cars.
The food bank says they plan to give about 136,000 pounds of food.
The distribution will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the food bank's Pharr location, located at 724 North Cage Boulevard.
