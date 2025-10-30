Food Bank RGV to host pop-up distribution event in Rio Hondo
The Food Bank RGV will host a pop-up mobile produce distribution on Friday in Rio Hondo.
The food bank will be handing out free produce to families who are worried about putting food on the table.
The distribution is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until supplies last, at the Rio Hondo High School football stadium parking lot, located at 22547 State Highway 345.
The event is open to all cities. You must present a photo ID and proof of address. There is a limit of two families per car, and all trunks must be empty.
For more information, click here.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen responds to DOT cutting Mexican flight carriers into U.S.
-
Food Bank RGV to host pop-up distribution event in Rio Hondo
-
Hispanic community to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos on Nov. 1
-
Roma genealogy event will look back at city's history
-
Stefano's Pizza offering a free meal to federal workers in the Valley
Sports Video
-
Band of the Week 2025: Nikki Rowe High School
-
Sit down interview with Los Fresnos Star Quarterback Robert Pineda
-
Harlingen Lady Cards ready for their bi-district playoff match against PSJA
-
UTRGV volleyball faces Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Thursday and Saturday
-
UTRGV women's soccer closes the regular season facing Lamar