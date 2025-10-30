x

Food Bank RGV to host pop-up distribution event in Rio Hondo

The Food Bank RGV will host a pop-up mobile produce distribution on Friday in Rio Hondo.

The food bank will be handing out free produce to families who are worried about putting food on the table.

The distribution is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until supplies last, at the Rio Hondo High School football stadium parking lot, located at 22547 State Highway 345.

The event is open to all cities. You must present a photo ID and proof of address. There is a limit of two families per car, and all trunks must be empty.

