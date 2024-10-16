x

Food distribution for veterans scheduled in Harlingen

The Veterans Health System will have a food distribution for Rio Grande Valley veterans.

The event is a drive-thru distribution at the Harlingen Health Care Clinic, located at 2601 Veterans Drive. It will happen from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until supplies last.

The distribution is for all Valley veterans enrolled in healthcare at the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System. A valid VA identification card must be presented.

