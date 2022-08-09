Food, monetary donations needed at Food Bank RGV

The Food Bank RGV is asking the community for help with donations.

Officials say the food bank is short about 10 million pounds of food from their shelves.

The shortage of food comes as farmers are still being hit financially due to the pandemic, and are selling food to retailers first.

"We don't have an abundance of food coming in on a regular basis right now because of the fact of all of the shortages," said Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Ann Saenz. "The little money that we have, we are trying to spread that as thin as we can and trying to get as much as we can for it."

The Food Bank is asking for monetary and food donations.

Canned goods can be dropped off directly at their building.