Food pantries helping the public amid rising grocery costs

More and more people are turning to food banks to help get by – and Cameron County is stepping in to lend a hand.

Cameron County allocated $300,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act funding to go towards seven different food pantries throughout the county.

"It's good to see the money that we've put out in the community being utilized for the benefit, especially for those most in need,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said. “And we know right now, with the food prices going up, a lot of people need help."

The director of the Los Fresnos Food Pantry said they typically serve 300 families a month. But for the last few months, around 30 more people have needed their help.

As part of a partnership with the RGV Food Bank and the Brownsville Wellness Coalition, the United Way of Southern Cameron County started their mass food distribution at the beginning of April in response to seeing the consumer prices rising.

"We saw that communities were in great need, and we knew that we had to take that step and battle food insecurity,” United Way of Southern Cameron County Development and Communication Director Wendy De Leon said. “We always want to make sure that are families are healthy and are financially stable, so, we're trying to fill that gap at this moment.”

United Way is planning to keep their food program going until August and – if funds permit - through the end of the year.

