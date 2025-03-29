Food pantry available for UTRGV students in Brownsville, Edinburg

The University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley is aiming to make sure every student has food on their table through their student food pantry in partnership with the RGV Food Bank.

Samantha Rojas is a sophomore at UTRGV, and she says being a college student can get tough financially.

"Life can be really hard sometimes, and it's a hassle of getting groceries and not just getting groceries but paying bills and all that," Rojas said.

That's the reality for many students at UTRGV.

According to a study by UTRGV Graduate Sustainability Fellows, 44 percent of students at UTRGV are food insecure.

The university is working to combat that with their free student food pantry.

"As long as you are a UTRGV student, they could come by and visit us here at the pantry," UTRGV Program Manager for Student Support and Well-being Jodie Dominguez said.

The pantry provides free food assistance where students can pick up items once a week. It's all funded through student service fees and donations.

The resource is available at both Edinburg and Brownsville campuses.

"Students go online and are able to order and select items they would like to choose for that week. So depending on availability, they can choose what they like or leave off what they don't want," Dominguez said.

Food options vary.

Dominguez says they stock their food supply on a weekly or biweekly basis, depending on the need. She says on average, 100 students make use of the free service across both campuses.

