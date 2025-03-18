Food trucks in Palmview now allowed in city commercial areas

Food trucks in Palmview can now set up shop inside the city's commercial areas.

They were previously only allowed at the city park, off Bentsen Palm Road. The rule changed after Palmview city leaders revised an eight-year-old ordinance.

"They had to bring their own generator, they had to get rid of their potable water, gray water, afterward. They couldn't leave anything behind, it was not convenient for them," City of Palmview spokesperson Irma Garza said. "Just because we were not able to do it in the area we wanted to, doesn't mean it can't come to our city. It's an opportunity for someone who wants to start a business."

Food truck operators who want to set up in Palmview will have to get two permits and a business license.

For more information, contact Palmview City Hall at 956-432-0300.