For many Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a painful reminder of the past
For many Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a painful reminder of the past.
"To me, it's just another day of having to struggle to maintain a positive attitude for our people," said Juan Mancias, the chairman of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas.
Mancias said Thanksgiving shouldn't be a day of celebration.
"I think Thanksgiving should be a day of accountability and to be aware of what has happened: The genocide," Mancias said.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Amid pandemic, few lines and no crowds for Black Friday
-
Nonprofit organizations under strain as demand for services increases
-
New device may help people manage glucose levels
-
For many Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a painful reminder of the past
-
After losing his job, Brownsville man starts his own business