For many Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a painful reminder of the past.

"To me, it's just another day of having to struggle to maintain a positive attitude for our people," said Juan Mancias, the chairman of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas.

Mancias said Thanksgiving shouldn't be a day of celebration.

"I think Thanksgiving should be a day of accountability and to be aware of what has happened: The genocide," Mancias said.

