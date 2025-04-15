Forensics: White powder found in vehicle that crashed into Cameron County constable revealed to be cocaine

The trial for Jesse Leatherwood continued on Tuesday.

He's the man accused of causing the death of a Cameron County constable during a crash last year. The jury saw bodycam video and the cars involved in the crash.

Jurors heard from several witnesses, including law enforcement officers, state scientist and the paramedic that was in the ambulance with Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia.

They also saw evidence like the two cars which were involved in the deadly September 2024 crash.

The lead paramedic described seeing cuts on Garcia's head. He said the deputy constable told him he couldn't breathe.

On the way to the hospital, Garcia's heart stopped. Paramedics revived him, but he later died from his injuries.

Also on the stand were multiple Texas Department of Public Safety troopers. One of them said while he was looking through Leatherwood's truck, he found a white powder substance.

In one of the body camera videos shown to jurors, investigators asked Leatherwood if he knew what that substance was; he said no. He also said he was going 65 mph.

In another video, Leatherwood asked the name of the deputy he crashed into.

A forensics scientist for the Texas Crime Lab told the jury that the substance found in Leatherwood's truck was cocaine.

Leatherwood is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge; he has pleaded not guilty.

Testimony will continue on Wednesday.

UPDATE'S FROM APRIL 15 AT 12 P.M.:

The trail continues for the man accused of causing a crash that killed a Cameron County deputy constable in September 2024.

Jesse Leatherwood is accused of crashing into Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia's patrol unit while under the influence.

One piece of evidence jurors were shown on Tuesday were the two vehicles involved in the deadly crash. The patrol until belong to Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia.

Jurors saw the SUV was caved in and smashed in the back and taillights still hanging off. They also saw the white truck that belongs to the defendant Jesse Leatherwood.

Inside the courtroom, jurors were shown more body camera footage.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who went to check on Leatherwood asked him what happened, and he responded saying he looked down for two seconds to check his phone before the crash.

A Cameron County deputy constable for Precinct 1 also testified.

While the body camera footage was showing Leatherwood's head was down, he wasn't looking at the screen.

Channel 5 News will be in the courtroom, providing the latest updates as the trial continues throughout the day.