Former Brownsville athletic coordinator sentenced for child sex crimes

A former athletic coordinator for Jubilee Academy in Brownsville was sentenced on Monday for child sex crimes.

Deiar Alan Glover was sentenced to 40 years imprisonment, according to a news release.

RELATED STORY: Brownsville charter school employee accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

Glover was accused of stalking "the internet and social media to contact, groom, meet, and ultimately sexually violate young children," according to the release.

Glover was sentenced in the 357th Judicial Court for Cameron County.