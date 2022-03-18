Former Brownsville children's museum employee arrested on possession of child pornography charge

A former employee of the Children's Museum of Brownsville has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Daniel Moldstad was arrested on Jan. 28, and released on a $150,000 bond on March 1, according to federal court records.

Court records show that during an interview with federal agents at the museum, Molstad admitted to receiving, distributing and possessing child pornography.

Channel 5 News reached out to Molstad's attorney for comment, but did not receive a response.

In a statement, the museum’s executive director Felipe Peña said the museum’s commitment to the well-being of visitors is top priority, starting with how they evaluate and train employees, including thorough background checks.

The Brownsville museum says authorities have assured them that no one in the museum was affected by the incident, but there are still concerns in the community.

Channel 5 News spoke to parents at a nearby park about concerns regarding future visits.

“We really need to come together as a community and say that we're not going to be defeated by anything that's happening,” said Brownsville grandfather Manuel Garza. “This is happening all over the world. It happens all over the country."

"I don’t want to shelter them and not take them anywhere, but just [have] constant supervision,” said Brownsville mother Lizbeth Ponce.

Constant supervision is something Adina Alegria, a mom and executive director for the Texas Valley Educators Association, is echoing.

"I have a 16 and 14-year-old and I don't even let them go out to spend the night at people's houses, because we never know,” Alegria said.

Working with educators who focus on student safety, there is one concern among some parents and teachers.

"You think about in terms of these students going on different field trips. It only takes one second. It takes one second for a child's innocence to be lost,” Alegria said.

While Alegria is not calling for a full-on ban on visits, she does think school district administrators need more parent volunteers to make sure a child is never left unattended.

For the museum's entire statement click here, or read below: